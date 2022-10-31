Barbara A. Haugland (née Olson) of Jupiter, Fla., formerly of Southold, entered into eternal rest on Oct. 25, 2022. She was 86.

She was the beloved wife of 67 years to William and mother of Barbara Schulz (Allen), Joanne, William J. (Linda), Catherine Fortunato (Michael), Cynthia (John), Theresa (Hector), James (Valerie), Patricia Greene (Christopher), Kelly Rini (Richard), 25 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her infant son Peter.

Donations in Barbara’s memory can be made to Hospice Care Network’s Family and Children Bereavement, 99 Sunnyside Blvd., Woodbury, NY 11797.

