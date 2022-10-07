Bench donated in honor of late teacher to be installed near Greenport High School tennis courts

The bench in honor of Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta will be installed near the school’s tennis courts. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

The Greenport Union Free School District Board of Education accepted a donation of a bench in honor of Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta from the district’s senior class of 2022 at the Sept. 20 Board of Education meeting.

The bench is currently being held at the auditorium in the high school until it can be moved and installed near the tennis courts once construction in the area is complete, according to school officials.

The bench has a plaque from the class that reads, “In loving memory of Cynthia Goldsmith-Agosta. A friend, parent, and a graduate and faculty member of the Greenport School District. Forever in our hearts.”

Ms. Goldsmith-Agosta, a special education teacher in the school district, died in January after suffering respiratory failure that led to a cardiac arrest. She had also been battling COVID-19 for the second time.; She was 47.

Hundreds showed up at a vigil at Greenport High School the week of her passing, remembering her as “an amazing woman.”

Repair Reserve Funds

The Board of Education tabled a vote to spend $235,000 from the district’s repair reserve funds at its Sept. 20 regular meeting.

The $235,000 is in addition to the repairs of the elementary school’s “little” playground that had been approved on June 21 for $59,507.

If approved, the total amount that would be taken from the reserve funds would “not exceed” $294,507, according to the resolution on the agenda for the September meeting.

According to the agenda, if approved, the reserve funds would be used to fix the electrical and amplification system, as well as lighting, plumbing, carpentry and outdoor grounds repairs. Repairs would also address the school’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and equipment.

Dr. Philip Kenter, the district business official, presented a reserve funds update presentation at a work session meeting Tuesday evening.

According to school officials, the vote to approve the spending of the additional funds will be at an upcoming regular board meeting when the board and public will be provided with more specific details on the repairs for which the funds would be used.