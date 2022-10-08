Blotter: Man charged with DWI after single-car crash in Mattituck

Southold Town police arrested a 26-year-old Mattituck man for driving while intoxicated after a single-car crash early Sunday.

According to police, a vehicle was found off the roadway along Grand Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after failing to negotiate a curve and striking a guard rail, fence, trees, bushes and a garbage can.

The driver, Drew Krupski, was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest, according to reports.

• A security guard at Harbes Family Farm called police on a 27-year-old Massapequa man “acting erratic” last Tuesday.

According to police, the man had been drinking and reportedly punched a Jeep because he was upset over being laid off from work. A woman he was with took an Uber home and the man was taken to a nearby shopping plaza to get food and sober up, reports said.

• Police arrested Fernando Ajcuc, 40, of Hampton Bays, for DWI after he crashed into a mailbox along Wunneweta Road in Cut­ch­ogue last Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Ajcuc was reportedly passed out behind the wheel and taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital via Cut­ch­ogue rescue and later placed under arrest.

• Police helped escort a 90-year-old Coram man home after they were alerted to a report about a suspicious vehicle last Thursday.

A Mattituck woman called police around 4:40 p.m. to report a vehicle had been circling her neighborhood for approximately three hours. An officer stopped the vehicle on Naugles Drive and noted that the man “appeared confused” and didn’t know where he was.

Police contacted his daughter, a 62-year-old from Coram, who reported that he had been gone since 7 a.m. and she was currently filing a report with Suffolk police.

The man was reunited with his daughter nearby, police said.

• A Southold woman filed a missing person report with police Saturday after her 63-year-old brother did not return home. According to a report, he took the Cross Sound Ferry last Thursday to purchase a vehicle in Connecticut and had not returned home. A police report noted that his phone was off and unable to receive voicemails.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that the man has been located and the missing person report was canceled.

• Two outdoor Bose speakers were reported stolen from the North Fork Roadhouse in Mattituck Sunday morning. A police report noted that the wires connected to the speakers were not cut and no further action was taken.

• A 31-year-old Greenport man reported that cash was missing from his second-floor bedroom along Fifth Avenue in Greenport last Thursday. A police report did not specify how much cash was stolen and an investigation is ongoing.

• No injuries were reported after an 82-year-old Greenport woman drove into the corner of a Capital One bank building along Main Road last week.

Police were called to the Mattituck branch last Wednesday afternoon and determined the woman stepped on the gas instead of the brake pedal as she was pulling into a parking space. Reports said the crash caused “significant” structural damage and the town building inspector was also called to respond to the scene.

• Multiple pieces of jewelry were reported stolen from a home on Indian Neck Lane in Peconic last Monday. Detectives are investigating the report.

• A 43-year-old Orient man called police Friday to report that after meeting a woman and exchanging messages, she began asking him for money, which he denied, and he then began receiving messages from different phone numbers that he’d “better pay or else.” Police documented the incident.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.