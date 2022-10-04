Daily Update: Groundbreaking ceremony planned for mini railroad, Mattituck boys soccer wins 4-1 at Port Jefferson

With his two assists in Mattituck’s 4-1 win over Port Jefferson, Erik McKenna has 13 for the season. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Rotary hopes to launch mini railroad next summer

Boys Soccer: McKenna gets passing grade for his assists

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Town Board to designate second Friday in October as ‘Pfc. Garfield M. Langhorn Day’

NORTHFORKER

Fall into gardening at Cifarelli’s Nursery

North Fork Dream Home: New construction near Nassau Point Causeway Beach

WEATHER

Rain is in the forecast today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind could gust as high as 36 mph and the low tonight will be around 55.