Daily Update: Officials condemn dredging in LI Sound, Times Review Media Group relocating

Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, joined by local officials and environmentalists, at Friday’s press conference at Southold Town Hall. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport residents criticize ‘piecemeal’ approach to zoning

Times Review Media Group to relocate to new office in Mattituck

State, local officials condemn federal ruling to allow release of dredge materials into eastern LI Sound

Have a pair of gently worn shoes? Consider donating to school’s community shoe drive

Editorial: Nominations sought for 2022 People of the Year

For 100 years, agricultural research center in Riverhead has served as critical resource to region

Southold Blotter: Man attempted to steal vessel from Mitchell Park Marina

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Det. Brian ‘Smiles’ Simonsen Foundation honored for its charitable work in Riverhead and beyond

Two finalists for comprehensive plan update present plans featuring substantial price difference

Football: Riverhead loss is painful in more ways than one

Police Blotters: Man arrested for assault after altercation

Boys Soccer: Riverhead ends goal drought in draw against Sachem North

Riverhead Town proposes piercing tax levy cap in tentative $63.3 million budget for 2023

NORTHFORKER

This oyster farmer’s got game: Basketball legend Sue Wicks follows her family’s ties to the Long Island waterfront

Experience a night of chills and thrills at this exclusive Suffolk Theater event

One Minute on the North Fork: An autumn morning at Dam Pond

In new book, Kara Hoblin celebrates the magic of the East End

Group for the East End is planting native species at Downs Farm Preserve. Here’s how you can help

Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.