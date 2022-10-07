Daily Update: Town ZBA fees increase, Greenport students donate bench in memory of late teacher

Ms. Goldsmith-Agosta and her son John in a photo at a January 2022 vigil. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

ZBA fees to increase for first time in more than a decade in Southold Town

Bench donated in honor of late teacher to be installed near Greenport High School tennis courts

Guest Spot: We can’t afford to lose our democracy

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Celebrating National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11

Cops: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Flanders Road

Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki dies at 69

NORTHFORKER

Farm Stand to Plate: Autumn harvest salad with roasted local delicata squash

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 8

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast through the weekend with temperatures in the low 60s.