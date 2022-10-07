DEC limits shellfish harvest in Southold after rain

Emergency shellfish closures in Southold Town as of Oct. 5. Credit: DEC

Some waters in Southold Town have been declared uncertified for shellfish harvest, after rainfall that may have created conditions that could make the shellfish hazardous for consumption.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has declared it unlawful to harvest shellfish from all tributaries of Hog Neck Bay and Little Peconic Bay between Nassau Point and Cedar Beach Point, and in Cutchogue harbor “lying north of a line extending northeast from New Suffolk Point to the northernmost point of land at Horseshoe Cove.”

Water bodies in Southampton and East Hampton towns have also been designated unlawful for shellfish harvesting until the DEC determines water quality again meets criteria for certified shellfish lands.

More information is available at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7765.html.