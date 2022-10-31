Georgiana Demarest Lanza, 80, of Columbia, S.C., died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

Born June 7, 1942, in Orient, New York, she was a daughter of the late Harrison M. Demarest Jr. and Frances King Demarest.

Mrs. Lanza was a 1962 graduate of the Roosevelt Hospital School of Nursing in New York City, N.Y. Her nursing career spanned over 50 years. Mrs. Lanza was employed in many capacities during that time, including a registered nurse for Roosevelt Hospital as well as an occupational nurse for Macy’s and the New York Times. She was a member of the New Jersey Nurses Association and attended the Orient Congregational Church. Mrs. Lanza enjoyed attending craft shows, as well as beach trips and cruises with her husband.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Anthony Gerard Lanza; sister, Carolyn D. Gallagher; sisters-in-law, Gloria Ann Lanza-Bajo (Ted) and Geri Livoti (John); nephews, Sean M. Gallagher (Amy R.), Anthony Livoti (Jill), Thomas Livoti, Vincent Livoti (Kim), and Matthew Livoti (Christy); nieces, Tiana Lake (Cassidy) Christine Neely (Tom), and Elizabeth Bajo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, James M. Gallagher and Michael Lanza.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Shives Funeral Home in Columbia, S.C., with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.

