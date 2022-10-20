James R. Woodhull Sr. of Southold passed away Oct. 17, 2022, peacefully at home. He was 73 years old.

James was born May 12, 1949, in Greenport, N.Y., to Richard and Jean (Tuthill) Woodhull. He graduated from Mattituck High School in 1967, received his associate degree from SUNY/Alfred, a bachelor’s degree from University of Georgia and a master’s degree from SUNY/Stony Brook.

He was a professor of engineering at SUNY/Farmingdale for 44 years and taught GED classes at Riverhead Correctional Facility for many years. He also spent much of his time in real estate. James was an active member of Southold Kiwanis Club. He loved the water and was an avid boater.

James is survived by his wife, Judith (Wilsberg) Woodhull; his children, Kimberly (Ken) Mango, Amy (Mark) Schill and James (Annmarie) Woodhull; seven grandchildren, Ryan and Lucas Leidahl, Stephen, Matthew and Brian Schill, Tyler Woodhull and Reese Thompson, all of Southold. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard (Denise), of Lake Placid, Fla.; G. Thomas (Ruthanne), of Mattituck, N.Y.; and Terry (Laura), of Cutchogue, N.Y.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, with the Rev. Dr. Peter Kelley officiating. Interment will follow at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League or East End Hospice.

