John “Checkers” Simchick of Cutchogue died Oct. 24, 2022. He was 78.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.