East Marion resident Joseph J. Santora Jr. died Oct. 15, 2022, at his home. He was 84.

Mr. Santora lived in the Orient/East Marion area for 32 years.

Born Sept. 19, 1938, in Long Beach, he was the son of Rose (Loccaso) and Joseph J. Santora Sr.

He held a master’s degree from Boston University and served with the U.S. Army 2nd Armored Division for four years, attaining the rank of first lieutenant.

He and his wife, JoAnn, were married Dec. 22, 1995, in Orient.

Mr. Santora worked for 40 years as a licensed certified social worker and psychotherapist in Southold.

He belonged to the New York City Police Benevolent Association. Family said he enjoyed antique cars, boating, RV camping, photography and gardening.

Predeceased by his sister, Rosemarie, and brother Dino Santora,he is survived by his wife; his daughter, Jody Falk of Merrick; sons Joseph J. “Jamie” Santora III of Chambersburg, Pa., and Robert Santora of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; stepdaughter Dina Reilly of Southold; stepson Frank Rizzo of Commack; brother Frank Santora; and six grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Oct. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. The Rev. Kelly will officiate.