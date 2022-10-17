Joseph L. Slavonik, a lifelong Southold resident, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. He was 84 years old.

Joseph was born on Nov. 21, 1937, in Greenport to Florence (Kwasneski) and Joseph J. Slavonik. He was one of two children. Raised in Southold, he graduated from Southold High School.

On May 4, 1963, he married the love of his life, Diane E. Sayre, and together they had four children. He worked as a mason for the General Building Laborers Local 66 in Melville, N.Y. He was a volunteer with Southold Fire Department and a member of Living Water Church in Aquebogue.

Predeceased by his wife, Diane, Joseph is survived by his children, Diana MacCulley (John) of Aquebogue, Joseph Slavonik Jr. (Heidi) of Riverhead, Robert Slavonik (Jane) of Sound Beach, N.Y., and Janice Foglia (Scott); three grandchildren, Thomas Hingle, Michael Hingle and Jennifer Smither; and sister Susan Danowski of New Suffolk.

His family wrote, “Our father, a true friend and faithful man. Faithful to his word and family. His word was his bond and could be counted on. He had a heart of gold, and those of us who knew him could see and feel it. Thank you, father, for the memories and conversations over the years that brought us together. You will be missed. Until we meet again, we love you and always will. God keep you.”

The family has chosen to remember Joseph’s life privately at this time. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at a later date. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

