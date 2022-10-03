Lilia “Lily” Falleti, a longtime Mattituck resident, died on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was 100 years old.

Lilia was born on July 6, 1922, in Ellenville, N.Y., to Celide (Rugani) and Silvio Francesconi. She was one of six children.

On Jan. 6, 1951, in Bergenfield, N.J., she married the love of her life, Joseph C. Falleti. Together they had one daughter. She loved to read, crotchet and do jigsaw puzzles. She was also a member of Sacred Heart Church in Cutchogue.

Predeceased by her husband, Joseph; and siblings, Dina Francesconi, Savario Francesconi, William Francesconi (Rita), Edward Francesconi (Norma) and Joseph Francesconi (Mary), she is survived by her daughter, Carmen Hudson (William) of Mattituck; and grandchildren, Kristen Hudson Bennett, Joseph Hudson and Andres Wiloth.

The family received visitors Sept. 30 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 1 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Monsignor Joseph Staudt officiating. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.