Greenport resident Mary Rose Butler died Oct. 9, 2022. She was 89.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, with Father Piotr Narkiewicz officiating.

A complete obituary will appear next week.