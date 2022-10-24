Pedestrian killed by train in Peconic Monday morning

A LIRR train heads back east Monday afternoon at the Carroll Avenue intersection near where a person was fatally struck earlier in the day. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Long Island Rail Road train on the tracks in Peconic Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the MTA.

The incident occurred at around 8:53 a.m. west of the Southold train station and investigators with the MTA police are currently on scene investigating the incident, which appears to be non-criminal.

The train was headed eastbound toward Greenport when the “unauthorized person on the tracks” was struck in an area near Carroll Avenue. The identity of the victim was not yet released as officials must notify a next of kin.

The LIRR posted a notice earlier Monday saying the 7:30 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma due to Greenport at 8:54 a.m. was operating 2 hours and 35 minutes late through Mattituck due to the incident. LIRR had suspended service in both directions east of Ronkonkoma but service has since been restored.

A train is scheduled to depart Mattituck at 1:46 p.m. for Greenport, arriving at 2:10 p.m. That train then departs the Greenport station at 2:43 p.m. The MTA spokesperson said the tracks should be cleared in time for those trains.