Police Blotter: Officers respond to report of ‘unruly crowd’ at vineyard

An unruly crowd at Duck Walk Vineyards brought Southold police officers to the location Saturday. According to a police report, “two groups in excess of 20 people became irate, cursing at each other and nearing a physical altercation. Both groups had been drinking and were in an intoxicated state. Many of the patrons were carrying/drinking glasses of wine and beer in the front parking lot, causing disruption for first responders.” Officers dispersed the groups, which boarded buses and left the location.

• Police responded to a call Sunday from a Peconic woman who said that her elderly mother, who has dementia, had driven off in her car. The officer who responded located the car heading eastbound on Route 48. The officer was able to stop the vehicle and a family member came and transported the woman’s mother back home. The daughter was advised to store her car keys in a secure location.

• David Portillo Villeda, 26, of Riverview, Florida, was arrested Sunday on Route 25 in Laurel for driving while intoxicated. He was transported to police headquarters for processing and held overnight.

• Jason Diaz, 41, of Endwell, N.Y., was arrested Saturday for DWI after being stopped on Route 48 in Southold. He was transported to police headquarters for processing.

• A 40-year-old Greenport man told police last Thursday he was the victim of a text scam. The man said an unknown subject sent him a picture of “an unknown male’s genitals, stating he was going to send the picture to [the Greenport man’s] family unless the man sent the unknown subject $10,000.” The Greenport man said he did not suffer any financial loss.

• A Southold woman told police last Wednesday that someone stole political signs from her property. The homeowner told police two signs — one for Gov. Kathy Hochul and the other for Democratic congressional candidate Bridget Fleming — were stolen from the front yard. The homeowner said other political signs were stolen two weeks earlier.

• This being the season, another Southold homeowner told police on Oct. 11 that police signs were stolen from her property. The homeowner told police that “this has been an ongoing issue in the past.” On the same day, another Southold homeowner said political signs were stolen from her property. All signs were for Democratic candidates.

• A Greenport man, described in a report as being intoxicated, told police last Wednesday that another man stole his bicycle. The man said he did not see the other man take it “but I know that [expletive] took it.” The man who took the bike told police the other man gave him permission to use it. Asked to explain further the man said “Man, [expletive] that bike, I don’t [expletive] know, just lock me up.” At that point the first man said he no longer wanted to pursue the matter.

• A Cutchogue man called police on Oct. 11 to report that four subjects were trying to steal his neighbor’s vehicle and they fled in a black pickup truck. An officer located the pickup truck on Skunk Lane. The passengers in the car said they were playing a game called “ding-dong ditch” and were not trying to steal the vehicle. The passengers’ parents were notified and escorted home.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.