Raymond L. Chute

Longtime Greenport resident Raymond L. Chute died Oct. 14, 2022, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. He was 72.

Born April 2, 1950, at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, he was the son of Catherine (Bauer) and Raymond Chute Sr.

After high school, he attended college for one year. He served with the U.S. Navy.

He and his wife, Victoria, were married Jan. 12, 1975, in Greenport.

Mr. Chute was employed by the New York State Department of Transportation in Riverhead for 23 years as a worker and foreman.

Family said he enjoyed fishing, camping and NASCAR.

He is survived by his wife; his sons, Brian Kavanagh of Buffalo, N.Y., Gregory Kavanagh of Sheldon, Iowa, and Carl Chute of Wading River; his brother, Robert, of Greenport; and six grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, with Father Piotr Narkiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Greenport American Legion and the Greenport Fire Department Rescue Squad.