Robert Patrick Travers

Bob Travers

Bob Travers, aka Hurricane Bob, of Black Mountain, N.C., passed away on Oct. 15, 2022, at the age of 60, after an arduous battle with cancer.

He was born on May 21, 1962, in Mineola, Long Island, N.Y., to Mary and Jim Travers. The youngest of five siblings, he was predeceased by both parents and brother Jim.

His fondest childhood memories were of his summers at his family’s home in Southold, N.Y. He was most happy while performing onstage with his two sons, displaying how proud he was.

Bob was a gifted musician who began playing guitar at the age of 9. He became a professional musician in his teens, playing and touring his entire life. Bob’s high-energy singing, impeccable guitar playing and larger-than-life stage presence entertained people all over the country. He was a blues player who played a mean slide guitar. He also had a rockabilly band called the Magdaddys.

Dubbed “Hurricane Bob” by Richmond, Va., fans, it was no accident when one evening during a blistering jam session in a local blues club, the rains hit. The storm outside and inside was Hurricane Bob.

Bob married the love of his life, Kristie Isenhour, and they had two children, twins Eric Robert Travers and Kyle Patrick Travers. He taught them to play various instruments when they were young and they, in turn, are now both talented professional musicians.

Bob is survived by sons Eric and Kyle; grandson Jackson; Kristie Isenhour; his three sisters, Kathleen Marie Travers, Barbara Jean Travers and Janet Frances Travers; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a musical event celebrating Bob’s life in North Carolina, which will be announced at a later date.

Rest in peace, Bob. We love you.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Rhythm and Blues Foundation: rhythmandbluesfoundation.org.

