Robert W. Doucett Jr.

Robert W. Doucett Jr., age 61, of East Marion died Sept. 27, 2022, at Stony Brook University Hospital.

He was born April 10, 1961, in Greenport to Robert and Patricia Doucett.

He was predeceased by his father and his wife, Alicia Doucett, who died in 2018. He is survived by his mother; his children, Philip (Ece) Doucett, Jason (Cathy) Doucett, Ashley Doucett and Heather Gabel; three grandchildren, Denise, Leanne and Aliya; his siblings, Rosemary Lupton, Patti (Alex) Hooks, Sean (Carolee) Doucett, Tim (Alyson) Doucett, Michelle Santacroce and Chris (Erin) Doucett; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

Memorial donations can be made to East Marion Fire Department or Greenport Fire Department Standard Hose Co. No. 4 in lieu of flowers.

