Shelter Island 5K race raises funds for North Fork Breast Health Coalition and others

he start of Saturday’s 5K Run/Walk, with more than 300 participants of all ages taking to the course. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, when the Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk was reduced to virtual races, the full event was back in person for its 23rd year Saturday.

Hundreds of runners and walkers were out to support the goal of “Outrunning Cancer,” the theme of this year’s event. There were 323 who finished the course, according to figures from elitefeats, the race timers.

A total of $44,000 was raised with $20,000 going to each of two groups — the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Lucia’s Angels got $4,000 of those proceeds.

Lucia’s Angels, benefiting patients directly, raised more money through two raffles — a 50/50 and another for prizes contributed by area businesses. This year’s 50/50 brought in $2,900, with winner Lora Lomuscio taking home $1,450.

The top fundraiser, a perennial winner, was Linda Zavatto with $9,000. Second place in fundraising went to Towny Montant’s Team Flamingo, which also received an award for the largest group — 67 members, 27 of whom finished the course. Mr. Montant’s fundraising amounted to $4,000.

Participants were greeted by sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. Some came to test their racing abilities, others — often family members — to support the athletes, but all were there to raise money and support the effort to combat breast and gynecologic cancers.

In 22 previous years of the Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk, more than $800,000 has been generated to benefit research and provide direct assistance to patients. Every year, the organizing committee recognizes an Angel of the Year — a volunteer who has contributed in a strong way to making the race happen.

This year’s Angel is Laurie Fanelli, honored for her volunteer work. In announcing her selection, Race Director Mary Ellen Adipietro noted how much Ms. Fanelli has contributed as the director for the town of Senior Services. In that role, Ms. Fanelli has gone beyond what was expected, Ms. Adipietro said, providing many services and programs to care for its older residents.

The top three women finishers at the award ceremony after the race. From left, Delia Hayes of Shelter Island, Alhyssa Bahel of East Hampton, and Courtney Troyan of Riverhead. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Many racers were there to beat their times in previous races. Others simply wanted to walk the course. Among participants was Mattituck High School graduate Greg Zaneski, now a surgeon dealing with oncology cases at Yale Medicine. He has seen first hand the horrors of breast cancer, so supporting the effort to fight back came naturally. Dr. Zaneski, 52, now lives with his family in Guilford, Conn. He has run both the 5K and 10K in previous years and placed 32nd with a respectable time of 23 minutes, 28 seconds.

His wife Mimi said that while she would be participating with their daughter Eva, 6, and son Nicholas, 10, it would be her husband making the sprint for time.

Danielle Cummings of Stamford, Conn., said she believes she had the youngest participant, strapped to her chest in a baby carrier. Faith is just 6 weeks old. Hope, 2, and Grace, 4, would be in a two-baby stroller along for the ride.

Brothers shared top honors among the runners with Joshua and Jason Green of Shelter Island finishing first and second. Joshua, 22, came in just ahead of his brother with a time of 15:48.66 and Jason, 19, completed the course in 16:01.35.

Jack Goscinski, 17, of Southold finished fifth overall in 18:57.61 while running for the Southold Fire Department team.

Delia Hayes, 25, of Shelter Island Heights was the top female finisher in 19:00.85. Courtney Troyan, 24, of Riverhead was the second female finisher in 19:54.19.