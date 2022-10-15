Southold Blotter: Halloween decoration prompts call to police

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Police responded last Thursday to a report of a “foot hanging out of the door” of a vehicle on Sound Avenue in Mattituck. An officer located the vehicle and found a fake leg hanging out of the rear driver’s side door. The vehicle owner told police the fake leg was part of a Halloween decoration.

• On Oct. 3, police responded to a report of a youth suffering seizures at Mattituck High School. No further information was provided.

• Extra police patrols were added to the area around Stirling Cemetery after a report on Oct. 3 that “an unknown person” had dumped household garbage and a mattress in the cemetery.

• A Greenport woman told police on Oct. 4 that she had been scammed. She told police that she was called by a woman she thought was her brother’s girlfriend who asked her to wire money to Mexico. She wired $800 and $1,000 to the person. She then contacted her brother, who said there was no problem and she had been scammed. She attempted to stop the payment but it was too late.

• There were a number of reports of stolen political signs in the past week.

A Mattituck woman told police on Oct. 5 that political signs were taken from her front yard. She said she had no suspects for the theft.

The next day, police investigated a report of a political sign stolen from another Mattituck residence. The homeowner wanted the incident documented.

On Saturday, a third Mattituck homeowner reported a political sign missing from her property.

• Police responded to Vineyard View Apartments in Greenport on Oct. 5 after a complaint about an accessible parking space and a vehicle taking up two spaces. The owner of the vehicle agreed to move it but used an expletive in referring to the person who had complained. No further action was taken.

• The owner of a Love Lane business told police last Thursday that an unknown woman entered the store and stole items from two purses. The owner of one of the purses said her bank notified her of fraudulent credit card charges made at the King Kullen in Cutchogue.

• Last Thursday, a Greenport man said he was the victim of a scam in which an unknown caller requested he wire $400 to an address in the Dominican Republic or he would report the man to the police. The Greenport man sent the money via a wire transfer service.

• A 28-year-old Greenport man was arrested Friday outside a Southold restaurant and charged with disorderly conduct.

Police said Derby Mijangos Perez was stopping cars in the roadway and holding up a “large framed picture.” When told to leave the roadway, the man refused and was arrested.

• A Southold man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly threw “a plastic food platter” at a woman inside a Third Street business in Greenport. The man was transported to headquarters and released on an appearance ticket.

• A Mattituck man told police Saturday that the nearby Harbes farm recently opened an attraction in which air cannons shoot apples at targets located down range. The man told police the air cannons go off with multiple blasts. The homeowner wanted the incident documented and a report was forwarded to town code enforcement.

• A 22-year old Riverhead man, Luis Sicajau Chicojay, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday after an officer saw the man’s vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel on Route 48 in Peconic. He was found to be intoxicated and transported to headquarters for processing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.