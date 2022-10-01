Southold Blotter: Man attempted to steal vessel from Mitchell Park Marina

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Southold Town police arrested a 25-year-old Greenport man for driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a parked car on Fifth Avenue Saturday.

Police said Richard Torresgalicia struck the driver’s side of the parked vehicle and continued driving north before he was stopped by police and found to be intoxicated near Route 25 and Chapel Lane around 10:45 p.m.

He was arrested and charged with DWI, reports said.

• Police were alerted to a man attempting to steal a vessel from Mitchell Park Marina in Greenport early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, a security guard working at the park called police around 4:30 a.m. to report that an unknown man was stealing a vessel. The man ultimately crashed the vessel into three others in the marina before jumping into the water, reports said.

The security guard and responding officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the man, according to police.

• William Mijangos-Ramirez, 24, of Mattituck was arrested for DWI after he was stopped for failing to maintain his lane of travel and tailgating motorists along Route 25 in Southold Sunday evening.

He was stopped near Chapel Lane and Route 25 shortly before 6 p.m., officials said.

• An unknown man stole $50 worth of merchandise from Handy Pantry last Monday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing.

• A fence was damaged after being struck by a vehicle at the Driftwood Cove condominiums in Greenport Friday morning. According to police, a 73-year-old woman exited her running vehicle in a parking lot across the street while it was left in drive and it rolled out of the lot, across Main Road and into the fence. No injuries were reported in the incident.

• Police were called to North Street in Greenport last Monday after a 52-year-old woman reported that she was walking home from a bar when an unknown male approached her, stole her wallet and keys and fled the area.

A police report noted that the woman was “highly intoxicated” and provided conflicting statements to police regarding the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

• Southold police received more than a dozen reports of unlocked vehicles being rummaged through last week.

In many cases, unlocked vehicles were rummaged through, with residents discovering their glove boxes open and items strewn about in the morning. Several people reported items like loose change, small bills and pairs of sunglasses stolen from their vehicles.

The incidents were mostly reported in Mattituck neighborhoods off Breakwater Road.

Police are investigating the incidents, which have been ongoing in the area. Residents are urged to lock their cars and not leave valuables inside overnight.

• A Cutchogue woman contacted police to report finding drug paraphernalia on her front lawn last Tuesday evening.

The woman told police she was going for a walk when she observed a beer can, rolled up dollar bill and two small tin foil balls, which were found to be empty. The dollar bill was secured by police and extra patrols of the area near Gold Spur Street were requested.

• Police were called to the Sound View Inn around 3 a.m. last Wednesday after a woman reported that an intoxicated man was trying to gain access to her room.

A police report noted that the man was “highly uncooperative” and escorted back to his own room. “It is unknown at this time if the male subject intentionally tried to enter the wrong room,” the report said.

The man reportedly contacted police the following day to report that he was drugged, a claim police are currently investigating.

• A road rage incident was reported to police last Wednesday afternoon.

A 76-year-old man reportedly made a fake gun with his hand, pretended to shoot it and made a threatening comment to a 66-year-old man and accused him of cutting him off along Main Bayview Road in Southold. No charges were filed and the men were advised to stay away from one another, officials said.

• Police arrested Christopher Stewart, 33, of Bay Shore on an active arrest warrant after he was stopped for speeding in a school zone along Route 25 in Greenport last Tuesday afternoon. He was placed under arrest and transferred to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office, according to a police report.

• A 58-year-old Peconic man was asked to leave the BP gas station on Route 48 last Wednesday after he caused a disturbance asking customers outside for money to buy a case of beer.

An officer responded around 8 p.m. and advised the man that he was no longer welcome at the location.

• Police responded to a home along Breakwater Road in Mattituck Saturday after a woman reported that political signs she placed in her front yard were missing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.