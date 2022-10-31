Timothy Hough of Rocky Point died at his son’s home in Mattituck Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. He was 71 years old.

Timothy was born on October 23, 1951 in New York, N.Y., to Helen (née Wall) and Clarence L. Hough. He was one of seven children. He graduated from Longwood High School in Middle Island, N.Y., and then attended Brown University in Providence, R.I. He worked as an operating engineer for the Local 138 for over 40 years.

Predeceased by his parents and a brother, Robert Hough, Timothy is survived by his children, Robert Hough (Michelle) of Mattituck, Timothy Hough (Natalie) of Mattituck, Dr. Katie Hough Owens (Mark) of Mattituck, Alex Khlystov (Julie) of Ohio and Victor Hough of Colorado Springs; grandchildren Addia Hough, Robert Hough, Lily Hough, Emelyn Hough, Charlotte Hough, Audrey Owens, Maryann Khlystov and Scarlet Khlystov; siblings Peter Hough of Shoreham, N.Y., Jane Oneal of Coram, N.Y., Melinda Cowart of Coram, N.Y., Karen Hough of Florida and Edward Hough of Florida; and his wife, Marina Bogatikova Hough.

The family received friends Oct. 29 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services were also held. Interment was private.

This is a paid notice.