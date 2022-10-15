Verizon confirms survey efforts underway in waters near Greenport

The Verizon lift boat pictured from 5th Street in Greenport Wednesday. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Verizon has attributed a large “lift boat” in the waters between Greenport and Shelter Island to an effort to survey infrastructure as the company upgrades its network.

“In order to continue providing upgrades to our network, Verizon has embarked on a project to survey infrastructure in and around critical water crossings, which include the crossing near Shelter Island,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Geotechnical surveys and feasibility studies in the area will ensure that Verizon meets its long and short-term network strategy while supporting all of our current network initiatives.”

The communication company is taking “core samples,” and may be exploring the feasibility of laying cable between Shelter Island and Greenport, Shelter Island Bay Constable Beau Payne said last week. The vessel consists of a barge mounted on stilts, which are currently standing in 95 feet of water, and can be moved to take samples from different parts of the sea floor.

The lift boat can take samples of different parts of the sea floor. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

There is no start or end date planned for the project, said the Verizon spokesperson. The spokesperson did not confirm whether the rig is connected with Verizon’s goal to roll out 5G in Southold Town, as announced by the town supervisor earlier this summer.

“We’re always looking to improve and expand our service for our customers, and I can tell you this is part of making sure that we have our short term and long term goals in place and there aren’t any issues that come into those strategies and goals,” the spokesperson said.

Southold Supervisor Scott Russell said he does not know why Verizon has positioned a vessel off the shores of Greenport, but noted Verizon plans to roll out 5G in town between the fall and spring.

“I had met with them to discuss the rollout of 5G throughout Southold Town. As everybody is aware, coverage throughout Southold Town is dreadful. We met with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, who all said they have 5G expansion plans underway,” he said.

AT&T plans to provide town officials with cell phones to test signals throughout the community, Mr. Russell added. The plan is to check for dead zones once the equipment comes in and the town is hoping for “similar cooperation with Verizon.”

There’s no timetable listed for how long the vessel will operate. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The Verizon rig has caused considerable buzz among residents in Greenport and Shelter Island, who have speculated, among other things, that it could be for the military or to build a bridge between the two land bodies.

“[Verizon] has not given any idea as to what its plans are,” said village trustee Mary Bess Phillips. “It’s not within village waters. Our village border line doesn’t go very far out in the water.”

“The only reason we would have been made aware of the fact that they were going out there is that they had to buy a service from us,” she added. “What they communicated to the village was that they were doing test borings and this was part of a fact finding exploration.”

Verizon had requested water and some dockage at Mitchell Park Marina, she said. Neither required a board resolution.