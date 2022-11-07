Agnes Malinauskas Dunn

Greenport resident Agnes Malinauskas Dunn died Oct. 31, 2022, at her home. She was 95.

She was born July 21, 1927, in Greenport, to Ignatius and Anna (Stelmark) Malinauskas.

On Dec. 27, 1963, she married Kenneth Dunn in Hempstead, N.Y. She worked as a secretary for Grumman in Bethpage for many years.

She was a member of the Rosary Society and Knights of Lithuania. Family said she enjoyed yard saling and spending time with family.

Predeceased by her siblings, Anna Malinauskas, Mary Pilles, Nellie Gillespie, Veronica Cymbalsky, Charles Malinauskas and Antone Malinauskas, she is survived by three nieces, three nephews and three stepchildren.

The family received visitors Nov. 4 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a funeral service also took place, Father Piotr Narkiewicz officiated. Interment was at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to Greenport Fire Department’s rescue squad.