Ann Marmon Mallouk

Ann Mallouk

Ann Mallouk, a longtime resident of Garden City and Greenport, died Nov. 9, 2022, in Greenport. She was 99.

Ms. Mallouk was a 14-year resident of Peconic Landing in Greenport.

She was born in 1923 in Memphis, Tenn., to Jeff and Naomi Marmon. She grew up in Memphis and attended Sophie Newcomb College until her studies were interrupted by World War II. She and her husband, George, were married in 1945 and moved to New York, living in Garden City.

Ms. Mallouk was a civil and women’s rights activist in the 1960s and attended the March on Washington in 1963. She earned her B.A. from Hofstra University and her master’s degree in social work from Adelphi University. As a social worker, she founded the Family Life Center at the Garden City Community Church, counseling at-risk families and women. She worked at the Interfaith Nutrition Network in Hempstead, which serves the hungry and homeless on Long Island. She and a friend created a cooking school that raised funds for returning women students at Hofstra. She served on the Hofstra board of trustees and in 1991 was the first woman elected as the board’s chair. She was a recipient of the George M. Estabrook Distinguished Service Award from Hofstra and Planned Parenthood’s Beatrice McClintock Award.

Predeceased by her husband in 2006, and her son Bill in 1993, she is survived by her children, John, Jeff, Jim and Tom; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, at Peconic Landing in Greenport. A funeral service will take place Monday, Dec. 5, at Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Memorial donations may be made to Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, Interfaith Nutrition Network (the-inn.org) or the George and Ann M. Mallouk Scholarship Fund at Hofstra University.