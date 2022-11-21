Carolee ‘Deets’ Doucett

Carolee “Deets” Doucett passed away on Nov. 18, 2022, after a difficult 10-month battle with cancer. She was 61 years young.

Deets lived life to the fullest and was so proud of her devoted husband, Tiger, and her son, Bill, who was her world. Deets was a caring, generous, loving person with a great sense of humor. She touched many people beyond her family. She worked for 25 years at Creations by Lisa, where she greeted everyone with her contagious smile. Deets was always gifting people her delicious baked goods, from her annual Christmas cookies to the treats sent to Plum Island for Tiger’s coworkers. Her love was giving gifts — and she was so thoughtful with her choices.

Halloween, her favorite holiday, was filled with over-the-top parties for Bill and his friends in their younger days. Deets considered herself a “bonus mom” to all Bill’s friends. Their house filled with kids made her happy.

Deets documented all events with pictures. She was responsible for gathering the family for every group photo, lining up the siblings from youngest to oldest, and sending out prints. When people groaned, she said, “You’ll thank me for this later.” (And you were right, Deets. Thank you!)

She loved family island vacations, especially Barbados. Deets was passionate about animals and often brought food and blankets to the animal shelter. Not too long ago, she found an injured seagull and brought it to the vet. (Who does that?!)

Sadly, she leaves behind her husband, Tiger; son, Bill; her sheltie, Rico; sisters Sandee Tompkins (Rich) and Darline “Mope” McGinness (Rob); and brothers Bob Brush (Hope) and John Brush (Darlene). She also leaves behind “Nanny” Doucett and nieces and nephews, including her niece Lisa Brush D’Orio (Joe), who she just adored and who held a special place in her life. Deets also leaves behind many deeply loved friends (you know who you are).

We would like to thank East End Hospice, especially Deets’s nurse Melanie, for all the kindness and care they gave during this time.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or North Fork Animal Welfare League.

Per Deets’s wishes there will be no service.

