Carolyn J. Schnebel

Carolyn J. Schnebel of Riverhead, and former longtime resident of Hampton Bays, died on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. She was 75 years old.

Carolyn was born Aug. 31, 1947, in Amityville, N.Y., to Evelyn (Milligan) and Milton Schnebel. She was one of four children. She graduated from West Islip High School. She volunteered at Living Water Church in Aquebogue. She worked at Rite Aid Pharmacy in Hampton Bays. Prior to living in Riverhead and Hampton Bays, she lived in West Islip, N.Y., and West Babylon, N.Y.

Predeceased by her brother, Daniel, she is survived by her children, Fredrick E. Nordt Jr. (Dawn) of Aubrey, Texas, and Cheryl Nordt of Southampton; and siblings Diane Bluemel (Bill) of East Moriches, N.Y., and Gail Sizemore (Dean) of London, Ky.

The family received visitors Nov. 4 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services also took place, with Pastor Tracy Moore of East Moriches United Methodist Church officiating. Interment was private at Good Ground Cemetery in Hampton Bays.

Memorial donations may be made to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care.

