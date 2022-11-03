Cross Country: Mattituck’s Zappulla tops in division

Mattituck senior Trevor Zappulla was the top Division 4 finisher in the Section XI Division Championships last Thursday at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park. Zappulla completed the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 42.60 seconds.

Also representing Mattituck were Tanner Vaccarella (10th in 19:49.30), Matt Rosato (13th in 20:05.20), Colin Fitzgerald (15th in 20:30.70), Rafa Finnerty (19th in 20:40.50), Vincent Rakoczy (23rd in 21:47.60) and Marc Zappulla (24:28.90).

Southold was led by senior Matthew Molnar. He was 12th in 19:54.20. The other Southolders were Robert Doering (18th in 20:42.40), Jack Goscinski (20th in 21:03.00), Kyan Olsen (24th in 22:17.30), Flynn Klipstein (25th in 22:57.70) and Brian Henry (26th in 23:05.70).

In the team scoring, Mattituck (376 points) was 16th and Southold (559) 20th.

On the girls side, Mattituck sophomore Georgia Buckley was second in a team qualifier race in 22:06.90. Not too far behind her were a pair of teammates — third-place Ava Vaccarella (22:35.30) and sixth-place Ruby Villani (23:13.90). Also running for Mattituck were Jessica Rakoczy (16th in 25:44.70) and Summer Hinch (24th in 27:23.20). Mattituck placed fourth as a team with 171 points.

Southold had two runners in the race. Francesca Lynch was 15th in 25:21.00 and Jocelyn Kaelin was 25th in 28:06.60.

The Section XI Championships will be run Friday at Sunken Meadow.