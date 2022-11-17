Daily Update: Cross country teams compete at state championships, Revamping zoning in Southold
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cross Country: Zappulla, Vaccarella lead Mattituck boys and girls teams to state championship meet
Consultant to start revamp of zoning in Southold Town
Column: Research on local slave history bears fruit
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board, highway superintendent reach agreement on loose leaf pickup
In split vote, Town Board votes to adopt 2023 budget
NORTHFORKER
My favorite things: Norine Pennacchia
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: A mid-century gem on West Neck Harbor
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33.