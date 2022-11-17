Daily Update: Cross country teams compete at state championships, Revamping zoning in Southold

The boys and girls cross country teams from Mattituck pose after winning the Class C titles at the Section XI Championships Nov. 4. Both teams competed last weekend at the New York State Championships. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cross Country: Zappulla, Vaccarella lead Mattituck boys and girls teams to state championship meet

Consultant to start revamp of zoning in Southold Town

Column: Research on local slave history bears fruit

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board, highway superintendent reach agreement on loose leaf pickup

In split vote, Town Board votes to adopt 2023 budget

NORTHFORKER

My favorite things: Norine Pennacchia

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: A mid-century gem on West Neck Harbor

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33.