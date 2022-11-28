Daily Update: Former village official sentenced in child porn case, Workers at Pindar protest over contract negotiations
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Report: Eastern Long Island Sound healthy despite concerns over rising water temperatures
Former village official sentenced to 5 years in child pornography case
Workers stage demonstrations as union contract negotiations with Pindar reach impasse
Village Board declines Christmas tree donation for Mitchell Park
Mary Latham seeks to spread ‘More Good’ through postcard kindness project
Stony Brook ELIH, facing worker shortage, seeks to hang banners across town in recruitment effort
PBMC’s skilled nursing facility set to close in early 2023
Southold Blotter: Police help locate 80-year-old reported missing from Queens in East Marion
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
54 Riverhead High School students earn AP Scholar awards
After Riverhead, SCWA miss out on state grant funding, residents rally once more for clean water
Planning Board approves drive-in restaurant, retail building where Sonic had been proposed
Inundated with large projects, board still mulling Calverton moratorium
Riverhead Town, PBMC Foundation enter into contract for sale of Robert Entenmann Campus
Police Blotters: Riverhead woman arrested for impaired driving in Flanders
NORTHFORKER
Five tree lighting events across the North Fork
Schmitt’s farm expands to second location in Laurel
One Minute on the North Fork: The Treatery in Jamesport
Where to buy a Christmas tree on the North Fork
Greenport Shellabration returns for the 11th year
SOUTHFORKER
All is bright: 2022 holiday lights in the Hamptons
Drink this now: Wölffer Oishii Orchard Sidecar
Wine of the Week: 2020 Macari Lifeforce Cabernet Franc, $30
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.