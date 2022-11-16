Daily Update: Housing fund approved in Southold, Mattituck trio sign to play lacrosse in college

Brynn Gardner, left, and Ella Suglia will both play lacrosse in North Carolina next year. Coach Logan McGinn joined them last week for a signing ceremony. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold voters approve transfer fee that could rake in millions for local community housing

From Mattituck to North Carolina: Trio sign to play lacrosse in college

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police chief, Town Board discuss downtown safety after recent armed robberies

NORTHFORKER

The Map: A fork full of pie

Introducing southforker: eat, drink, live, breathe in the Hamptons

SOUTHFORKER

Take a seat: set a trend-forward table with help from Hildreth’s this Thanksgiving

Cook this now: Honeynut-Tahini Dip

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Periods of rain are expected throughout the morning, mainly before 10 a.m.

Winds could gust as high as 32 mph and the low tonight will be around 37.