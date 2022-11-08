Daily Update: Volleyball team falls in finals, 105-year-old veteran honored
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Girls Volleyball: Mattituck falls in decisive fifth set of county final, ending Massa’s 36-year career
For Irv Pitman, Veterans Day is truly an honor
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
At vigil in Riverhead, Jimi Patterson, 22, remembered as talented rapper who helped so many around him
Flanders woman pleads guilty to top charges after fatal crash, sentencing scheduled for Dec. 14
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Timeless, Nantucket-style home
Estefany Molina to present ‘nightswimming’ exhibit in Greenport this weekend
WEATHER
Expect cooler temperatures after the recent heat wave with a high around 55 and sunny skies today, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch is in effect late tonight through Wednesday morning. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. The low tonight will be around 32.