Daily Update: Volleyball team falls in finals, 105-year-old veteran honored

Mattituck coach Frank Massa speaks to his team during Monday’s Class C county final. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Girls Volleyball: Mattituck falls in decisive fifth set of county final, ending Massa’s 36-year career

For Irv Pitman, Veterans Day is truly an honor

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

At vigil in Riverhead, Jimi Patterson, 22, remembered as talented rapper who helped so many around him

Flanders woman pleads guilty to top charges after fatal crash, sentencing scheduled for Dec. 14

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Timeless, Nantucket-style home

Estefany Molina to present ‘nightswimming’ exhibit in Greenport this weekend

WEATHER

Expect cooler temperatures after the recent heat wave with a high around 55 and sunny skies today, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch is in effect late tonight through Wednesday morning. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. The low tonight will be around 32.