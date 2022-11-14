Donald J. Staron

Former North Fork resident Donald J. Staron of Durham, Conn., died Nov. 2, 2022, in Middletown, Conn. He was 73.

Mr. Staron lived in Greenport from 1949 to 1972 and in Peconic from 1972 to 2019.

Born May 13, 1949, in Greenport, he was the son of Peter and Roseanna (Laymen) Staron. He graduated in 1967 from Greenport High School and graduated from Southampton College. He was a sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1967 to 1971.

He married Lorrinda Dimon on Aug. 4, 1973, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

Donald was an art teacher at Greenport High School for seven years. He was self-employed and a caregiver for Lorrinda.

Family said he enjoyed woodworking, masonry, music, art and golf.

Predeceased by his wife in 2014 and his brother Richard in 2008, he is survived by his son, Benjamin, of Durham; his daughter, Ashley Perkins of Truckee, Calif.; his brother Robert, of Southold; and two granddaughters.

A private service will take place following burial at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Greenport American Legion, 121 Third St., Greenport 11944.