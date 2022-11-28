Edward B. Sawicki

Mattituck resident Edward Sawicki died at home on Nov. 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 95 years old.

Born on April 6, 1927, on Manor Hill in Mattituck to Polish immigrant parents Michael and Stephania (Barszczewski) Sawicki, Ed was part of a large, hardworking farming family.

He was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, where he served as altar boy and lector and sang in the choir. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. As a young man he enjoyed being a groomsman and best man, attending countless weddings and receptions, where he is remembered as a particularly graceful dancer of polkas.

In 1947, Ed graduated from Mattituck High School, where he met his future wife, Beatrice Terpening. They married in 1955, built a home in Mattituck and over the years welcomed three daughters.

Ed continued to work on the family farm. He was later employed by North Fork Oil and Heat, where he delivered fuel oil and obtained a master plumber license. For more than 30 years, starting in 1977, Ed worked as the caretaker for the Norris estate in Mattituck, where he put his myriad skills and deep community contacts to good use.

Ed was predeceased by his wife, Beatrice, in 2016 and by his siblings Helen Lech, Stanley Sawicki, Mary Ekster and Richard Sawicki. He is survived by his daughters, Ellen Sawicki, Doreen Sawicki (Cynthia) and Claudia Nemeth Brooks; and his grandson, Andrew Edward Nemeth; his sisters Stella Hughes and Jennie Beebe; and many nieces and nephews.

The family received visitors Nov. 18 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A funeral Mass at Our Lady of Ostrabrama was celebrated on Nov. 19, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

We will miss Ed dearly — his quick smile and sense of humor.

Donations may be made in his memory to Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church (stained glass window/church restoration fund) or to East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.