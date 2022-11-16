Harold J. Kober of Cutchogue died at his home Nov. 15, 2022. He was 92.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Nov. 18, from 2 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Monsignor Joseph Staudt officiating.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Amyloidosis Center-Boston Medical Center, East End Hospice or Little Sisters of the Poor.