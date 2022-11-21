Greenport resident Janet L. Evans Croce died Nov. 16, 2022, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 79.

She was born June 5, 1943, in Gettysburg, Pa., to Henry D. and Zaidee J. (Birchard) Evans.

Janet held a master’s degree and worked as a teacher at Springs School in East Hampton for more than 40 years. She was a longtime resident of East Hampton before moving to Greenport.

She married Tullio Croce on July 3, 1972, in Stony Brook.

She enjoyed playing the ukulele, knitting, cycling, hiking and swimming.

Janet is survived by her husband; her daughter, Rebekkah Gillett, and son-in-law Robin Gillett of Glasgow, Scotland; and her granddaughter, Muir Gillett, also of Glasgow.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.

