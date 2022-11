Janet T. Thorp of East Marion died Nov. 26, 2022.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, followed by burial at St. Agnes Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes R.C. Church in support of John’s Place, an emergency winter homeless shelter at St. Agnes.

A complete obituary will appear next week.