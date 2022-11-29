Joan A. Saunders of Mattituck died peacefully in her home of 65 years on Nov. 23, 2022, at the age of 95 years and 7 months. She was co-founder and retired owner of The Elbow Room, Elbow Too and Rendezvous restaurants.

Joan was born on April 29, 1927, in Montclair, N.J., to Millicent (Oliver) and Richard Hans Fischer.

Predeceased by her husband, Clifford F. Saunders Jr., she is survived by her children, Clifford Saunders III (Christina) of Calverton and Jean Saunders of Mattituck; grandchildren Clifford IV (Vanessa) of Mastic, Nicole (Jorge) of Calverton, Kyle (Jenna) of Mattituck, Erik, Angel (Robby) of Riverhead, Michaela of Calverton and Samuel of Calverton; great-grandchildren Mason, Donovan, Delaney, Ruby, Quinn and Dexten; and longtime caregivers and companions Stephanie Lister-Gill and Jaime Riddick.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or North Fork Animal Welfare League (northforkanimalwelfareleague.org).

This is a paid notice.