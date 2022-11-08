Joann Theresa Nowaski

Joann Theresa Nowaski, a 24-year resident of Greenport, died Oct. 31, 2022, at her home. She was 75.

Born Feb. 19, 1947, in New York City, she was the daughter of Eugene and Margaret Quinlan.

Joann married John Nowaski in Patchogue on April 20, 1969. She worked for St. Joseph’s University and enjoyed vacationing and spending time with her family.

Predeceased by her husband in 2021 and her brother Thomas in 2019, she is survived by her daughters, Donna Sommo (William) of Southold and Christine Harnig (Brad) of Baiting Hollow; her grandsons, Shane Zimmer, Will Sommo, Colin Sommo, Adam Harnig, Kyle Harnig and Aidan Harnig; and her siblings Ellen McWilliams, Eugene Quinlan, Margaret Quinlan, Donna Scrang and Bernard Kennedy.

The family received visitors Nov. 6 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service took place Nov. 7 at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, with Father Piotr Narkiewicz officiating. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.