It is with deep sadness that we inform friends and family that John Greyson Scott has passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, in Southold, N.Y., after a long-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease. John was surrounded by close family during his final days and died peacefully in his sleep.

John was born in Louisville, Ky., and spent much of his early life in the middle country states before settling in Oyster Bay, N.Y., as a young man. John eventually settled in Cutchogue, N.Y., where he raised a family on the Scott Family Farm and ran a successful shellfish business for many years. John’s true passion was as a bayman; he fished clams and oysters all over Long Island.

He is survived by eight children, John, Wendy, Sandy, Harmony, Jason, Luke, Cindy and Laura, as well as 16 grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, N.Y.

The family has requested donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation in lieu of flowers.

