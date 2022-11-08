Joseph Francis Radich

Joseph Francis Radich of Southold died on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. He was 91 years old.

Joseph was born Nov. 6, 1930, in Malinska, Krk, Croatia, to Frances (Spolnicka) and George P. Radic´. He was one of five children. He graduated from high school in Croatia and then attended Southold High School for two additional years to learn English. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served for two years, attaining the rank of corporal.

On Nov. 10, 1956, he married the love of his life, Glenda (née DeLong) Radich, and together they had three children, making their home in Southold.

Joseph worked as a self-employed carpenter with Charlie Bumble out of Greenport. He also worked as a carpenter for Brookhaven National Laboratory as a lead man of the carpentry unit. He was one of the founding members of the Southold Adriatic Society. He was a member of Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. He was also a member of Saint Apollinaris Church in Bogovic, Croatia, where he was an altar boy and rang the bells on Sundays. Joseph loved boating, fishing, his family and visiting his homeland in Krk, Croatia. Prior to living in Southold, he lived in Astoria, N.Y.

Predeceased by his wife, Glenda, and his siblings, Father George P. Radich, Paul J. Radich, Elizabeth C. Radich and Katherine F. Radich, Joseph is survived by his children, Keith A. Radich (Barbara) of Peconic, Robin Klotz (Robert) of Southold and Jolyn M. Radich of Southold; grandchildren Robert W. Klotz Jr. and Stephen J. Klotz, both of Massachusetts; and great-grandchildren Lauren Rae Hapcook, Jacob Michael John Stevens and Ava Grace Klotz, all of Massachusetts.

The family received visitors Nov. 7 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Nov. 8 at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, followed at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

