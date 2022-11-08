Mary Ann (Lesica) Salamay

Mary Ann (Lesica) Salamay, born Sept. 24, 1961, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 61 on Nov. 5, 2022.

Born and raised in Astoria, N.Y., she lived her adult life on Long Island, from Smithtown to Riverhead. Her fondest memories were perhaps the countless days throughout her life spent in Southold with generations of family and friends. She also worked professionally for many years as the office manager at Mast Industries in New York City.

Mary Ann leaves behind her deeply loved and the greatest pride of her life, twins John and Diana Salamay; her cherished mother, Diane (Dinka) Lesica; devoted brothers, Johnny (wife Katie) and Tommy (wife Emma Lisa); her nieces and nephews, Maile, Jonathan, Dagan, Tavish and Jiffy; and great-nieces and -nephews, August, Ren and Kitt, Birdie and George. Their Aunt Mar-Mar, as she was affectionately known, will be remembered for her wonderful laugh and bright smile. She was known for her vibrant personality at social and family gatherings and for her love of family. What made Mary Ann special was her capacity to care and empathy for others. She was also blessed by the care of many others, especially her dearest and devoted friend Jeff. She will be missed by those she loved.

As we struggle as a family to find a measure of peace in her loss, we are comforted by the wise words of a close family friend who noted that beyond today’s sorrow, we should rejoice in her life, as now she is in heaven playing with her best friend and dear “baby” sister De De.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, N.Y. (falling with grace on the day of her beloved departed father’s birthday with whom she shared a deep love and friendship). The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

