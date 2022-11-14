Lifelong East Marion resident Michael C. Volinski died Nov. 11, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. He was 62.

Born March 8, 1960, at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, he was the son of Conrad and Marjorie (Klipp) Volinski. He was a graduate of Greenport High School.

He and his wife, Andrea (née Berkoski), were married on Oct. 13, 1986, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

Michael worked for the Southold Town highway department for 23 years. He was a 24-year member of East Marion Fire Department and belonged to the East Marion Gun Club.

He was part of the Shipyard Lane Neighborhood watch and enjoyed ice boating and rebuilding a 1930 Model A with his son Michael and spending time with the garage crew.

He was predeceased by his father in 2001, his mother in 2012 and his sister Marianne Jaworecki in 2014. He is survived by his wife, Andrea; his children Danielle Keller of Southold and Michael Jr. of East Marion; his siblings Corinne Krzeminski (Mike) of Arizona, Doreen Boyle of Southold and Carl Volinski (Jan) of Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at East Marion Cemetery, with the Rev. Gregory Wallace officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice and North Fork Animal Welfare League.

