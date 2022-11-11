Onto the final four: Greenport boys soccer team heads to Middletown

The Greenport boys soccer team boards the bus for Middletown Friday morning. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The Greenport boys soccer team got a rousing send-off for its trip to Middletown, N.Y. and the state soccer final four.

The Porters play Saturday morning in the semifinals of the Class D New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament. Local fire departments gave the team an escort through the village Friday morning as community members wished the team good luck.

The Porters won, 4-3, against Loudonville Christian Nov. 2 in the subregionals and then defeated Chapel Field Christian, 5-2, last Saturday in the Southeast Regional. They now play Section 5 champion Fillmore at 11:15 a.m. at Middletown High School. The other semifinal features Chazy of Section 7 and Southern Cayuga of Section 4.

The winners play at 10:45 a.m. Sunday for the state championship.

It’s the first trip to the final four for Greenport since 2005.

Community members donated more than $2,000 to support the team on its trip, money used for snacks, drinks and more.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson