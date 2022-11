Former Southold resident Opal R. Akscin died Nov. 3, 2022, at Bay Village Health Center in Sarasota, Fla. She was 99. She had lived at Bay Village for over 20 years.

Ms. Akscin was predeceased by her husband, George, and her son, Michael. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Williams of Upper Black Eddy, Pa.; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held in the future.