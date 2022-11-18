Riverhead resident Patricia M. Bidwell died Nov. 6, 2022, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 93.

She was born Feb. 26, 1929, in Brooklyn, to Patrick Murphy and Irene McGlynn.

A homemaker, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Bidwell, and her daughter, Jane Ericco. Ms. Bidwell is survived by her sons, Robert (Janet) Bidwell, Kerry (Jerry Maguire) and James Bidwell; her son-in-law, David Ericco; and her grandchildren, Erin Thomason and Megan Krenselewskis.

A funeral Mass was held Nov. 9 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.