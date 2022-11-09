Planning Board waives public hearing for site plan of 56-seat restaurant, retail spaces on Love Lane

This vacant building at the corner of Love Lane and Pike Street may be redeveloped into a mixed-use building with a restaurant, retail space and an apartment. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

At a meeting Monday, the town Planning Board waived the need for a public hearing on the site plan for a proposed 56-seat restaurant and retail spaces at 245 Love Lane in Mattituck.

The board also classified the project as a Type II action under the State Environmental Quality Review Act, which does not require further SEQR review. Developer Charles Salice and business partner Mark Miller asked the Planning Board to consider expediting the site plan review process in August, arguing the venture is a redevelopment and not a new project.

The pair have been seeking to revitalize the former Capital One Bank building since they purchased it for $1.7 million in December 2017. According to a planning staff report, the approximately 16,500 square foot building on 0.78 acres would contain a 56-seat restaurant and two retail spaces on the first floor, with two commercial spaces and a 600 square foot affordable apartment on the second floor.

Exterior improvements would include painting the brick facade white, installing a new cornice around the perimeter of the roof, replacing windows and awnings, adding a skylight on the existing one-story roof, adding a new commercial entry to the restaurant in the existing alleyway, replacing the stucco in the vertical space between windows with new inset panels, and adding new paving and landscaping in the existing plaza to the west of the building.