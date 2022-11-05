Police Blotter: Investigation ongoing after Laurel woman scammed out of $26,000

Southold Town Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

A Laurel woman told Southold Town police last Thursday that a man pretending to be a bank employee scammed her out of $26,000. An investigation is continuing. On the same day, a Cutchogue woman told police she gave bank information to a man who represented himself as a Microsoft employee. She told police she did not suffer any monetary loss after she closed her accounts.

• Police responded to a Greenport residence Oct. 24 to investigate a report that a downstairs neighbor was “yelling their names through the floor.” The person doing the shouting was stating the people upstairs are “sinners and need to repent.” Police spoke with the person downstairs who said she was simply “spreading the message of God.” The person was told to refrain from yelling at her neighbors through the floor.

• A dispute over money and a possible cyberattack brought police to a residence in Orient on Oct. 24. A woman at the residence said that her husband was having problems with his ex-wife. A police report states that the ex-wife asked her former husband for $50,000 to buy their daughter a vehicle and the ex-husband refused. The ex-wife responded with the comment “enjoy the cyberattack.” The woman at the residence said that since then they have had issues with their electronic devices, including phones that wouldn’t charge and passwords that don’t work. The woman said she would call Optimum to get new Wi-Fi accounts.

• A woman told police last Tuesday that her wallet was stolen from her car parked in the Mattituck Marketplace parking lot. She told police her car battery died and she could not roll up the windows and returned from an appointment to find her wallet missing. The woman was advised to close all bank accounts connected to any cards in the wallet.

• A Patchogue man was arrested last Tuesday at a Cutchogue residence for violation of an order of protection. A police report said Marley Ozyilmaz, 39, was found hiding behind a furnace in the basement of the house he was not supposed to be in. He was placed under arrest and held for arraignment.

• The owner of a Southold residence was found last Wednesday to have installed a walkway, driveway, platform and a propane tank without proper permits from the Town Trustees. The owner was told to apply for those permits.

• Tisha Watroba, 45, of Mattituck was arrested in Laurel on an outstanding warrant and transported to police headquarters for processing.

• A Peconic woman told police Sunday that her Facebook account was hacked and inappropriate images were posted. The woman told police her efforts to reach Facebook were unsuccessful. An investigation is ongoing.

• Police investigated reports Sunday of political signs being stolen from an address in East Marion and a second address in Peconic. At the Peconic address, a caller told police he saw a suspect remove a political sign from the property and put it in the trunk of his car. An officer found the car with the sign in it and the car owner was told to return the sign to where it was taken. An investigation is ongoing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.