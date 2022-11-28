Ralph Graham Glover

Graham Glover of Jamesport, N.Y., formerly of Cutchogue and Huntington, N.Y., died at his home on Nov. 23, 2022, at the age of 89.

Graham was born at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, N.Y., on April 22, 1933, to Ralph and Une Belle Glover of Southold, N.Y. He attended Southold School, where he was an honor student and earned varsity letters in baseball and basketball. Following graduation he attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., earning a B.A. degree in business administration. While working four years at the Canton Sugar Bowl restaurant, he handled his course load and played varsity baseball. As an ROTC student he was commissioned as second lieutenant and served in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps in Frankfurt, Germany. He was appointed athletic officer of Northern Area Command as well as playing coach of the NACOM Black Knight baseball team.

Prior to military duty he joined New York Telephone on a training program. Upon completion of military duty Graham returned to New York Telephone. During his corporate career his assignments placed him in various locations throughout Long Island and New York City as a division manager. Additionally, he was very active as chapter president in Manhattan and vice president of Telephone Pioneers of America, leading service and humanitarian efforts in the U.S. and Canada. Graham retired in June 1987.

On June 28, 1958, he married Esther Jane Luyster, daughter of Allen and Emily Luyster of Huntington, N.Y. They raised three sons in Huntington, where Graham joined them as Little League coach for 10 consecutive years. Graham enjoyed gardening, traveling throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Europe and Canada. Esther and Graham actively participated in Woodbury United Methodist Church while living in Huntington. He served as a political party committeeman and was active in his community.

In August 1994, Graham and Esther moved back to the North Fork of Long Island, settling in Cutchogue. Soon after, they became active in Cut­chogue United Methodist Church, Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and Southold Historical Society as Horton Point Lighthouse keepers. Graham served as president of their property owners association and president for two years of Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library’s board of trustees. During this time Graham began pursuing his photographic interests with many shows, exhibits and contests. His photo work has been seen in eight states at galleries and in several publications.

In 2001, Graham and Esther moved to Maidstone Landing condominiums in Jamesport, following which they became members of Mattituck Presbyterian Church, where Esther sang in the church choir.

Graham was predeceased by his wife, Esther Jane Glover, and son Robert Glover. He is survived by his children Richard, of Northport, N.Y., and James (Joanne), of Cutchogue; grandchildren Amanda, Caitlin, Tyler, J. Maxwell, Sophie, Ella and Hazel; great-grandchildren Slade, Maverick and Dax; sister Margaret Lemieux of Coopersville, Mich.; and daughter-in-law Michele of Melville. N.Y.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Dec. 5, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. James F. Cubie officiating. Interment will be private at Cutchogue Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Esther.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

